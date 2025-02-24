Clark, Campbell, Miller Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark, Toronto Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell and Sceptres forward Hannah Miller have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Feb. 17-23.

FIRST STAR - EMILY CLARK, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Clark contributed two goals, two assists and eight shots to Ottawa's attack during a week in which the Charge split a pair of narrow decisions at TD Place - losing a 3-2 verdict in overtime to the Boston Fleet on Thursday before collecting a 3-1 triumph Saturday over the Montréal Victoire. Clark created some late-game heroics in the game against Boston, helping to force overtime by setting up Tereza Vanišová's game-tying 15-foot rocket to the top corner with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation play. Clark participated in all three Ottawa goals on Saturday - setting up Stephanie Markowski's first career PWHL goal at 9:08 of the first period, then answering Laura Stacey's second-period goal with one of her own at 16:41 of the second and adding an empty-net score with 1:07 to play. That tally capped the first multi-goal game and three-point performances of Clark's PWHL career. Clark is riding a five-game point streak, the longest current run in the PWHL, authoring 3-5- 8 in that skein and raising her season's total to 6-7- 13. The six goals is a PWHL career high for Clark and her current point total is within two of matching the 4-11- 15 she aggregated in 24 games last season.

SECOND STAR - KRISTEN CAMPBELL, G, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Campbell made 23 saves in a 4-1 victory at New York on Wednesday and followed that performance with 22 stops in a 2-1 triumph over the Frost at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota - the Sceptres' first victory ever at Xcel. Sunday's victory was Campbell's fifth of the season and her third straight - her longest such run of the campaign. The 27-year-old from Brandon, Man., has permitted only one goal in each of those past three outings. The only goal she surrendered to Minnesota was scored by Michela Cava during a Frost power play. New York's Alex Carpenter was the only player to beat Campbell at even strength during the two games that helped Toronto run its overall winning streak to six. The second-place Sceptres have points in nine consecutive games and have pulled within two points of league-leading Montréal (which has played three fewer games) heading into tomorrow night's showdown against the Victoire at Place Bell.

THIRD STAR - HANNAH MILLER, F, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Miller had a hand in all four Toronto goals Wednesday, becoming the first PWHL player to collect two goals and two assists in a single contest as the Sceptres defeated the Sirens 4-1 at Prudential Center. Miller became the third PWHL player, and the first forward, to collect four points in a single game, joining defenders Claire Thompson of Minnesota (1-3- 4 against Ottawa Dec. 19) and Erin Ambrose of Montréal (0-4- 4 on Mar. 8, 2024). On the way to earning her third PWHL 3 Stars of the Weekrecognition of the season and her second in as many weeks, Miller opened the scoring with an even-strength goal at 7:53 of the second period, then helped Toronto's league-leading power play (21 for 62, 33.9%) produce three goals to seal the outcome. On an assist from Miller, Julia Gosling notched the 2-0 game-winner during a Toronto power play at 13:12 of the second period and Miller padded the Sceptres' lead to 3-0 at 9:19 of the third. Less than two minutes after Carpenter gave New York some comeback thoughts, Gosling collected her second of the night - on assists from Miller and Renata Fast - just 19 seconds after New York's Gabby Rosenthal took a minor for high-sticking. With 10 goals this season, Miller trails only Marie-Philip Poulin of Montréal, who has 11. Miller's 12 assists lead a four-way tie for third among PWHL playmakers.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 20 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 points

