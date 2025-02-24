Charge Sign House to Standard Player Agreement, Place MrÁzovÁ on Ltir

February 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge have announced that rookie forward Taylor House has been signed to a Standard Player Agreement (SPA), and that veteran forward Kateøina Mrázová has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) retroactive to Feb. 13.

House started the season on the Charge's Reserve Player list, but she has played eight games in 2024-25. The Joliet, Illinois native was at the end of a 10-day SPA before signing a new contract. The former Quinnipiac University Bobcat will suit up again Wednesday when the Charge host the New York Sirens at TD Place as forward Rebecca Leslie suffered an upper-body injury in the third period of Saturday's 3-1 win against the Montréal Victoire. Leslie's injury is listed as day-to-day.

Mrázová suffered an upper-body injury during an 8-3 win against the Minnesota Frost on February 13 and she has missed the last three Charge games. She would be eligible to return to play for the March 7 game in Raleigh against the same Minnesota Frost. The 32 year-old Czech center has contributed two goals and four assists for six points throughout the first 11 games of the PWHL season.

