CHS Field, Home of the St. Paul Saints, Selected American Association Playing Surface of the Year

September 17, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MINN. - CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints, has been voted the 2020 American Association Playing Surface of the Year, the league office announced today. CHS Field was selected for the award in a vote by the league's managers, media representatives and team executives.

For the first month of the modified 2020 season, CHS Field did not see any American Association action as local health regulations forced the Saints to play home games in Sioux Falls, SD. But when the Saints marched back home on August 3, head groundskeeper Marcus Campbell had CHS Field in pristine condition and ready to host the last 18 home games of St. Paul's season.

CHS Field was opened in 2015 to rave reviews from players, coaches, and fans. It is consistently ranked one of the top fields for play in all of baseball thanks to Campbell and his staff's dedicated work. The playing surface hosts not only Saints games, but numerous amateur baseball games and other on-field festivals and community events.

The American Association will announce the Organization of the Year in October.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.