Chris Morgan Voted Southern League Executive of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. - The Southern League announced Monday that General Manager Chris Morgan of the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, was voted the 2018 Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year.

"I congratulate Chris Morgan on receiving our Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year Award for 2018," Southern League President Lori Webb said. "Chris has always been a team player, ready to lend a hand wherever needed, and a very hard-working General Manager for the BayBears. This year, he assisted the league by assuming the chairmanship of our Marketing Committee. I am so pleased he received this honor by a vote of his peers, and I wish him every success for the remainder of his tenure with the BayBears."

Morgan began his current position with the BayBears in August 2014, after serving as the Director of Game Operations at the Senior Bowl from 1998 to 2014. His continuous efforts within the community have helped provide a quality experience for BayBears fans and supporters. Over the past four seasons, Morgan has been able to secure over $1 million in improvements to Hank Aaron Stadium from the city of Mobile including new lighting, an improved drainage system, new seats, and an upgraded scoreboard and sound system. Morgan and the BayBears staff also implemented customer service standards that have dramatically changed the perception of the organization by those who have attended games over the past several seasons.

"I am incredibly flattered and appreciative that my peers throughout the league selected me for this award," Morgan said. "This award is an acknowledgement of the effort put forth by our front office staff throughout this past season, despite working under unique circumstances."

Despite the sale of the team during the fall of 2017, Morgan's attitude toward the BayBears and the city of Mobile has not changed. His leadership and efforts throughout this period made him stand out among other Southern League executives, who voted for the award. The BayBears front office staff, under Morgan's guidance, is committed to delivering the best possible product throughout the team's remaining time in Mobile.

