CHL Set to Shine with 60 Players & Prospects Named to 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Rosters

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 60 players from its member leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - have been named to represent their countries at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Talent from across the CHL's member leagues will be featured on all eight national teams competing in this year's event, underscoring the league's unmatched reach and influence in developing the game's next generation. Canada leads the way with 24 players from across the CHL, which is the largest single-nation contingent in the tournament, demonstrating the depth and strength of junior hockey across the country.

Additionally this year, the United States boasts 13 CHL players, marking the highest total for the Americans in this tournament in the 21st century and highlighting the CHL's growing impact south of the border. The remaining CHL representation will compete for Czechia (9), Slovakia (7), Switzerland (3), Finland (2), Sweden (1), and Germany (1).

All in all, there are 25 players from the Western Hockey League, 28 players from the Ontario Hockey League and seven from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia, from August 11-16, and features the best under-18 talent in the world in a tournament that has historically served as a launching pad for future NHL stars.

Canada will look to win its fourth consecutive Hlinka Gretzky Cup that would add a 26th tournament championship to its record total.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast select tournament games, including all Canada games.

60 CHL players to take part in 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada (24)

Gavin Betts - G (Kingston Frontenacs, OHL)

Carter Esler - G (Spokane Chiefs, WHL)

Jason Schaubel - G (Kitchener Rangers, OHL)

Carson Carels - D (Prince George Cougars, WHL)

Cameron Chartrand - D (St. John Sea Dogs, QMJHL)

Callum Croskery - D (Soo Greyhounds, OHL)

Landon DuPont - D (Everett Silvertips, WHL)

Ryan Lin - D (Vancouver Giants, WHL)

Giorgos Pantelas - D (Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL)

Daxon Rudolph - D (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL)

Keaton Verhoeff - D (Victoria Royals, WHL)

Ethan Belchetz - F (Windsor Spitfires, OHL)

Alessandro Di Iorio - F (Sarnia Sting, OHL)

Beckham Edwards - F (Sarnia Sting, OHL)

Colin Fitzgerald - F (Peterborough Petes, OHL)

Jean-Christoph Lemieux - F (Windsor Spitfires, OHL)

Pierce Mbuyi - F (Owen Sound Attack, OHL)

Mathis Preston - F (Spokane Chiefs, WHL)

Thomas Rousseau - F (Sherbrooke Phoenix, QMJHL)

Liam Ruck - F (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL)

Markus Ruck - F (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL)

Adam Valentini - F (Kitchener Rangers, OHL)

Cooper Williams - F (Saskatoon Blades, WHL)

Dimian Zhilkin - F (Saginaw Spirit, OHL)

Czechia (9)

František Poletin - G (Kelowna Rockets, WHL)*

Jakub Vanecek - D (Tri-City Americans, WHL)

Ondrej Ruml - D (Ottawa 67's, OHL)

Ben Reisnecker - D (Niagara IceDogs, OHL)

Jiri Kamas - D (Penticton Vees, WHL)

Simon Belohorsky - F (Guelph Storm, OHL)

Petr Tomek - F (Kamloops Blazers, WHL)*

Jan Trefny - F (Moose Jaw Warriors, WHL)

Filip Novak - F (Lethbridge Hurricanes, WHL)*

Finland (2)

Samu Alalauri - D (Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL)*

Oscar Hemming - F (Kitchener Rangers, OHL)*

Germany (1)

Darian Rolsing - D (Wenatchee Wild, WHL)

Slovakia (7)

Adam Goljer - D (Kingston Frontenacs, OHL)*

Filip Kovalcik - D (Drummondville Voltigeurs, QMJHL)*

Lucian Bernat - F (Owen Sound Attack, OHL)

Juraj Jonas Durco - F (Charlottetown Islanders, QMJHL)

Juraj Rausa - F (Saginaw Spirit, OHL)*

Matej Stankoven - F (Brampton Steelheads, OHL)

Tobias Zvolensky - F (Soo Greyhounds, OHL)*

Sweden (1)

Marcus Nordmark - F (London Knights, OHL)*

Switzerland (3)

Raphael Achermann - F (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL)*

Yanis Lutz - F (Peterborough Petes, OHL)

Maxime Sauthier - F (Cape Breton Eagles, QMJHL)*

United States (13)

Levi Harper - D (Saginaw Spirit, OHL)

Will McLaughlin - D (Portland Winterhawks, WHL)

Alofa Tunoa Ta'amu - D (Edmonton Oil Kings, WHL)

Noah Davidson - F (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL)

Nolan Duskocy - F (Charlottetown Islanders, QMJHL)

Brody Gillespie - F (Spokane Chiefs, WHL)

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - F (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL)

Caden Harvey - F (Windsor Spitfires, OHL)

Nikita Klepov - F (Saginaw Spirit, OHL)

Brooks Rogowski - F (Oshawa Generals, OHL)

Joseph Salandra - F (Barrie Colts, OHL)

Kalder Varga - F (Kelowna Rockets, WHL)

Jaxon Williams - F (Ottawa 67's, OHL)

* selected in CHL Import Draft but unsigned







