CHL Announces Discipline at the 2025 Memorial Cup
May 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
RIMOUSKI, QC - The Memorial Cup Games Committee today announced that the London Knights have been fined $1,000 for pregame warmup violations in their opening game against the Moncton Wildcats on May 24, 2025.
