CHL Announces 2023-24 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams

SAGINAW, MI - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced its First, Second, and Third All-Star Teams for the 2023-24 season, along with its All-Rookie Team - all of which are presented by CCM.

The CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams were selected by NHL Central Scouting based on regular-season play along with all-star selections and award winners from across the CHL's three member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

CHL First All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - William Rousseau (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL): 34-10-1-4 record, 2.24 GAA, .924 SV% & 8 SO in 50 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2023-24 CHL Goaltender of the Year established a new single-season record in the QMJHL by registering eight shutouts this season

Defenceman - Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL): 17G-58A, 75 PTS, +35 in 52 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect averaged 1.44 points-per-game which led all WHL defencemen, while his 75 points ranked third among that same group

Defenceman - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 33G-63A, 96 PTS, +39 in 66 GP during the 2023-24 season; as one of just two CHL blueliners over the last 20 years to top 95 points in a single season, the 2023-24 CHL Defenceman of the Year and 2024 NHL Draft prospect led all blueliners in the CHL in scoring (96) and goals (33) this season

Forward - Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL): 61G-65A, 126 PTS, +31 in 63 GP during the 2023-24 season; having led the CHL in scoring with 126 points, the 2023-24 David Branch Player of the Year and Seattle Kraken prospect was the only skater in the CHL to tally 60-plus goals and 60-plus assists this past season

Forward - Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL): 34G-62A, 96 PTS, +38 in 54 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect registered at least a point in 49 of 54 games, tallying 33 multi-point performances throughout the season

Forward - Zac Funk (Prince George Cougars / WHL): 67G-56A, 123 PTS, +56 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Washington Capitals prospect finished the season as the CHL's leading goal scorer with 67 goals, making him just the 10th CHL skater since 2000 to top 65 goals in a single season

CHL Second All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Jacob Oster (Oshawa Generals / OHL): 35-16-7-1 record, 2.82 GAA, .905 SV% & 3 SO in 60 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2024 NHL Draft prospect co-led the CHL with 35 wins during the 2023-24 campaign, all while setting a new Oshawa record with 3,569 minutes played in a single season

Defenceman - Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers / OHL): 13G-79A, 92 PTS, +31 in 67 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Calgary Flames prospect tied Jason Gladney (1993-94) for the Kitchener Rangers franchise mark for points (92) by a blueliner in a single season

Defenceman - Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary Hitmen / WHL): 30G-41A, 71 PTS, -6 in 66 GP during the 2023-24 season; having recorded a WHL-best 30 goals this season, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect is the first draft-eligible defencemen from the WHL to score 30 goals in a season since Ian White achieved the feat 22 years ago

Forward - Anthony Romani (North Bay Battalion / OHL): 58G-53A, 111 PTS, +43 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season; tallied an OHL-leading 58 goals while his 111 points ranked second in the OHL

Forward - Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL): 54G-62A, 116 PTS, +15 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2024 NHL Draft prospect's 116 points, 56 goals, and 1.71 point-per-game average were the best of any draft-eligible skater from the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign

Forward - David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves / OHL): 40G-77A, 117 PTS, +20 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Seattle Kraken prospect recorded an OHL-best 117 points, which was the most by a Sudbury Wolves player since Norm Milley registered 120 in 1998-99

CHL Third All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Harrison Meneghin (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL): 27-20-5-0 record, 2.59 GAA, .919 SV% & 3 SO in 53 GP during the 2023-24 season; ranked among the WHL leaders in several different categories, including save percentage (.919, second), shutouts (3, T-4th), minutes played (3,040, fourth) and saves (1,483, fifth)

Defenceman - Vsevolod Komarov (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL): 14G-55A, 69 PTS, +47 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Buffalo Sabres prospect finished the season with 55 assists and 69 points, both of which rank as the most by any defenceman in the QMJHL

Defenceman - Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks / WHL): 18G-72A, 90 PTS, +47 in 65 GP during the 2023-24 season; the San Jose Sharks prospect posted the first 90-point season by a WHL defenseman in the last 30 years

Forward - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 34G-63A, 97 PTS, -4 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season; alongside Connor Bedard, the 2026 NHL Draft prospect is one of only two 16-year-old skaters in the WHL to record 90-plus points in a single season over the last 25 years

Forward - Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers / OHL): 52G-43A, 95 PTS, +23 in 60 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Seattle Kraken prospect recorded 16 power-play goals, which were tied for the most in the OHL this season, while his 52 goals ranked second in the OHL

Forward - Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL): 40G-50A, 90 PTS, +43 in 65 GP during the 2023-24 season; the Vegas Golden Knights prospect was one of only two players in the QMJHL this season to register 40-plus goals and 50-plus assists

CHL All-Rookie Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL): 23-21-6-3 record, 3.30 GAA, .907 SV% & 4 SO in 56 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2024 NHL Draft prospect led the CHL in saves (1744) and shots faced (1923) this past season, while 23 wins this season were the most by a rookie goaltender in Attack franchise history

Defenceman - Tarin Smith (Everett Silvertips / WHL): 8G-36A, 44 PTS, +26 in 67 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2024 NHL Draft prospect led all rookie defencemen in the CHL with 44 points this season

Defenceman - Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL): 8G-35A, 43 PTS, -10 in 54 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2026 NHL Draft prospect ranked second among rookie blueliners in the CHL in both scoring (43 points) and goals (8)

Forward - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 34G-63A, 97 PTS, -4 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season; as one of the CHL's youngest players on an active roster during the 2023-24 season, McKenna registered 16 contests with three or more points, including four points on six occasions and two hat-tricks; his 97 points ranked second among CHL rookie this season

Forward - Terik Parascak (Prince George Cougars / WHL): 43G-62A, 105 PTS, +49 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2024 NHL Draft prospect led all CHL rookies during the 2023-24 season in goals (43) and scoring (105); his 105 points are the most by a rookie in the CHL since 2006-07 campaign (Patrick Kane - 145 points & Sam Gagner - 118 points)

Forward - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL): 13G-51A, 64 PTS, +4 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season; the 2025 NHL Draft prospect led all OHL rookies with 51 assists and 64 points, both of which established new rookie records for the Brantford Bulldogs

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

The Canadian Hockey League is the world's largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

