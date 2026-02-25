Chicoutimi and Québec City Will Host the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - are proud to announce Chicoutimi, Que., and Québec City, Que., as the host cities for the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts serving as the official host clubs.

The two-game series will open with Game 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Chicoutimi at the Georges-Vézina Centre, before shifting to Québec City for Game 2 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Vidéotron Centre. As part of their 2026-27 package, all season ticket holders of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts will receive the CHL USA Prospects Challenge game in their respective market. Fans interested in the latest ticketing updates can register online to join an email list and be notified as soon as ticket information becomes available.

Now entering its third year after launching in 2024, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge has established itself as a premier best-on-best showcase, featuring top NHL Draft-eligible talent from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL against the U.S. National Under-18 Team in an annual two-game series. The 2026 edition will spotlight many of the leading prospects eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The event has already proven to be a strong indicator of draft-day success. Following the inaugural series in November 2024 in London and Oshawa, 16 of 22 Team CHL players were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Building on that momentum, the 2025 series in Calgary and Lethbridge again featured elite talent, with a Team CHL roster that included 17 of the top 30 North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, including Québec Remparts forward Maddox Dagenais and defenceman Charlie Morrison.

"We're excited to bring the CHL USA Prospects Challenge to Chicoutimi and Québec City in 2026, and we're grateful to the Saguenéens and Remparts for their leadership and partnership as host clubs," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "Chicoutimi and Québec City are proud hockey communities that live and breathe the game, and these two storied organizations will provide an outstanding stage for a series that spotlights one of hockey's great rivalries while showcasing the CHL's role as a premier development pathway for the next generation of NHL talent."

"Chicoutimi and Québec City are two historic franchises and two flagship markets in the QMJHL. I'm confident they'll be able to stage an event that will appeal to their loyal fans, and that visitors will be charmed by both cities," said Mario Cecchini, commissioner of the QMJHL.

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that the Chicoutimi Saguenéens organization is hosting this event, which will welcome the top North American prospects," added Serge Proulx, Director of Operations for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. "Our incredible fans truly deserve to experience this high-quality showcase at a very affordable price. They are fortunate to see in the Saguenay the best prospects from Canada and the United States who will be eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft."

"The Québec Remparts are very excited to host this major event, which will also provide an outstanding showcase for Québec City," said Tommy Castonguay, Vice President of Operations for the Québec Remparts. "This game, which will be included in our schedule of activities marking the team's 30th anniversary, will give our fans a unique opportunity to see the top prospects in Canada take on those from the United States who will be eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft."

Both Chicoutimi and Québec City bring a strong track record of hosting marquee CHL events, including the Memorial Cup- with Chicoutimi welcoming the CHL's championship in 1988 and Québec City doing so in 1951, 1971, 1991, 2003, and 2015- as well as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which Québec City hosted in 2007 and again in 2017. The two markets have also been stops on the former Canada/Russia Series, with Québec City hosting games in 2004 and 2011, and Chicoutimi hosting contests in 2007 and 2016.

With the 2027 NHL Draft class already turning heads across the CHL in 2025-26, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge is expected to showcase many of the game's most closely watched young talents. Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) centre Alexis Joseph (Lachenaie, Que.) is one example of the calibre of player emerging across the Member Leagues - and the type of elite talent fans in Chicoutimi and Québec City will be able to see up close when the event comes to Québec for the first time later this fall.

