Charting a New Frontier

Sauget, Illinois - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball has announced a brand refresh with new logos, new website, and new stats provider as the league prepares for its 29th season and second season as Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball.

The new Frontier League logo, created by Brian Gundell Design, features patriotic symbolism representing both the Canadian (red) and United States (blue) markets. The compass logo displays the navigation of new, unchartered territories, while the upward direction is indicative of the League's always forward-looking approach.

As part of the brand refresh, the Frontier League is debuting a new website, www.frontierleague.com through PrestoSports and will shift their statistical platform to PrestoStats.

"As we enter our 29th season with new enhancements such as our streaming package with FloBaseball.TV and our player analytics program through Yakkertech and BaseballCloud, we wanted to update our overall brand," commented deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler, who has been with the Frontier League since 1997. "The new PrestoSports website and PrestoStats platform will allow a crisp and clean presentation of league news, schedules, and statistics for our fans."

Frontier League spring training opens on Thursday, April 28 with exhibition games starting on Saturday, April 30 leading into the regular season starting Thursday, May 12.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29-year history. The 2022 Frontier League season opens on Thursday, May 12. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

