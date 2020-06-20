Chanclas Load up on More Local Talent

June 20, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Flying Chanclas de San Antonio News Release





San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio announced today four more signings, all with deep local ties, for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

McDonald, currently at Mississippi State University, is well known in San Antonio for his tremendous career at Antonian College Preparatory High School. The speedy outfielder lettered four times and led the Apaches to four straight District and Area titles. A well-rounded athlete, McDonald also lettered four times in football and three times in track and field.

Joining McDonald in the San Antonio outfield during TCL play will be Jordan Thompson. A former star at Boerne-Champion, Thompson had a highly productive 2020 season at Grayson College (Denison, TX), batting .435 (27-for-62) with six doubles, two triples, five homers and 21 RBI in 19 games. Shortly after the completion of the season, Thompson announced his intentions to continue his college career at Texas A&M University.

Tyler LaRue fills one of the catcher spots on the Chanclas roster. LaRue, son of former big leaguer and Smithson Valley alum Jason LaRue, was a 2019 graduate of Blanco High School. He was selected by Washington in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but opted to attend Rice University, where he played in 10 games this season. LaRue will continue his career at Grayson next fall.

Jaime Ramirez Jr., a Holy Cross of San Antonio graduate, will be added to the Chanclas pitching depth. The southpaw pitched to a 3.21 ERA in seven games this season for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, striking out 18 in just 14 innings of work. Seven of those punchouts came in a March 7 contest against the University of the Incarnate Word.

The Flying Chanclas full roster will be announced early next week.

San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club's home opener is slated for Friday, July 3 vs. Acadiana.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

Fans can purchase TCL tickets at www.samissions.com or at the Wolff Stadium Box Office. For TCL questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

