Championship Rematch: Talons, Bandits Meet Again for AUSL Title

Published on July 24, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







One year after meeting in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League Championship, the Utah Talons and Chicago Bandits will square off once again with the league title on the line.

The defending champion Talons enter the best-of-three series as the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with a 16-9 record and claiming the tiebreaker over Chicago by winning four of five regular-season meetings. The Bandits, who also finished 16-9, punched their ticket back to the championship with a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Portland Cascade in an 11-inning play-in game Thursday night, the longest game in AUSL history.

Chicago showed its resilience to earn another shot at the title. After falling behind 3-0 through four innings and being held hitless into the fifth, the Bandits rallied to force extra innings before Ailana Agbayani delivered a two-out walk-off single in the 11th. Taryn Kern tied the game in both the eighth and 11th innings, while Lexi Kilfoyl carried Chicago through seven innings of relief, allowing just two hits and retiring Portland without a hit over her final five innings.

Now, the Bandits turn their attention to a team that has consistently stood in their way.

Familiar Foes

Last season, Utah captured the inaugural AUSL championship by defeating Chicago in two games, winning 3-1 in Game 1 before Montana Fouts tossed a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 victory to clinch the title.

The Talons also controlled this year's regular-season series, winning four of five meetings to earn the No. 1 seed despite finishing tied with the Bandits atop the standings. Four of the five games were decided by three runs or fewer, including three one-run contests and two extra-inning battles.

Utah swept the first three meetings in June before Chicago claimed a 2-1 victory in eight innings on July 18. The Talons answered with a 3-1 win in the regular-season finale.

Best Offense Meets Best Pitching

The championship features a compelling contrast between the two contending squads.

Chicago finished the regular season with the AUSL's top offense, leading the league in batting average (.311), on-base percentage (.402), runs scored (139), hits (203), RBIs (130), doubles (39) and triples (9). The Bandits also paced the league in walks and stolen bases while producing a balanced lineup that can score with both power and speed.

Sami Williams anchored the offense with a record-setting campaign. She tied for the league lead with 32 hits while establishing AUSL single-season records with 34 RBIs and 12 doubles. Half of her 32 hits went for extra bases, and she hit .593 with runners in scoring position. Williams also enjoyed success against Utah, batting 6-for-13 with a double and a home run during the regular season series.

Skylar Wallace added another historic season, becoming the first qualified player in league history to finish with a .500 batting average. Her season included a three-home-run, five-hit performance against Carolina that tied multiple league records.

Standing across from them is the league's premier pitching staff.

Utah led the AUSL with a 2.67 earned run average while allowing the fewest runs (76), earned runs (66) and hits (161). The Talons also topped the league in strikeouts (143), opponent batting average (.240) and complete games (16).

Montana Fouts headlines that staff after setting AUSL single-season records with 63 strikeouts and seven victories. She posted a 1.19 ERA in two complete-game performances against Chicago this season, including a 10-strikeout effort on July 18.

Georgina Corrick has been equally dominant. The right-hander finished the regular season with a league-best 1.12 ERA and completed each of her four starts, including a two-hit performance against Chicago in the regular-season finale.

Players to Watch

Utah's offense is led by Bri Ellis, who enjoyed a breakout second season by hitting .353 with five home runs. Jadelyn Allchin has also provided consistent power throughout the lineup, and Sahvanna Jaquish enters the postseason riding an 11-game on-base streak.

Chicago counters with one of the deepest lineups in the league. While Williams and Wallace headline the offense, Thursday's play-in victory showed the Bandits' depth. The bottom four spots in the lineup combined for six hits, four runs and three RBIs against Portland, with Kern delivering two game-tying hits before Agbayani's walk-off single sent Chicago back to the championship.

Another storyline to watch is Chicago's pitching plan after Kilfoyl logged seven innings in relief Thursday night. Kat Sandercock started the play-in game, while Amber Fiser and Odicci Alexander-Bennett remain available as the Bandits prepare for a quick turnaround against Utah.

Championship Begins Saturday

For Utah, the series presents an opportunity to become the first repeat champion in AUSL history.

For Chicago, it offers a chance at redemption after falling just short in last year's championship and another opportunity to dethrone the league's defending champions.

Game 1 of the best-of-three AUSL Championship Series begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC from Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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