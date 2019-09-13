Championship Gameday: September 13 vs. Biloxi

September 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division Series Champ)

vs. Biloxi Shuckers (82-57, South Division Series Champ)

Friday, September 13 | 6:05 pm CT

League Championship Series, Gm. 3 (Best of 5) | Series tied, 1-1

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (8-4, 2.97 ERA)

Biloxi SP: RHP Bowden Francis (7-8, 3.99 ERA)

LAST GAME: Biloxi, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, stole all the helium from the Biloxi Shuckers' balloon on Wednesday, snatching a 6-2 victory at MGM Park with a ninth-inning rally that evened the Southern League Championship Series at one game apiece. For the second straight year, a miraculous moment in the series' second game ensured the defending champion Generals (1-1) would split the first two games against the Shuckers (1-1), returning home Friday, September 13 to play a pivotal Game 3 under the lights at The Ballpark at Jackson at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Jackson's Matt Peacock takes the ball in the pivotal third game of the title series. Last year, Justin Donatella dominated the Shuckers in this contest to get the Generals within a game of the championship, and Peacock will look to do the same. Peacock's masterful outing against Montgomery in the North Division Series (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K) was perhaps his best outing as a pro, considering the situation. He's been superb against the Shuckers this year (one earned run allowed in eleven innings), and he has a tough opponent in Bowden Francis. The older brother to younger Diamondbacks prospect Harrison Francis, Bowden Francis got the highest rate of swinging strikes among qualified SL pitchers this year (13.2%), but he's coming off an outing against Pensacola in the South Division series where he worked only five innings while allowing three earned runs, including two home runs.

BEST IN THE COUNTRY: Generals right-handed pitchers Matt Peacock and Josh Green finished the regular season with groundball rates of 67.6% and 66.6%, respectively. According to FanGraphs.com, those are the two highest groundball rates of any MILB pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched in 2019. Green also led the nation with 25 groundball double plays, while Peacock lead the Southern League with 186 groundouts.

SLUMP-SNAPPING NINTH INNING: After starting Game 2 hitless in his first four at-bats with four strikeouts, Ben DeLuzio came through with a tie-breaking RBI double to left field that scored Camden Duzenack for a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning on Wednesday. Moments later, Daulton Varsho broke an 0-for-22 slump to start the postseason with an RBI double of his own that scored DeLuzio, and Pavin Smith delivered another double that brought in Varsho to make the lead 5-2. Entering those at-bats, the three Generals at the top of the lineup had gone a collective 9-for-72 (.125) through the first five-plus games of the Southern League playoffs.

Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss Tickets Link

WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS, LIVE IN JACKSON!

Tickets for Tuesday, September 17th's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson are on sale now by phone, in person, and on our website at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com. Don't miss seeing these 2 stars!

TRI-STAR JERSEY AUCTION: LIVE THROUGH SUNDAY!

You know 'em. You love 'em. They're as patriotic as a city named after a president. Get one before they're going, going, gooooooone!

LINK: JERSEY AUCTION

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped this year, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

Kids Club Link

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2020 Southern League All-Star Game is coming to Jackson! Ask about 2020 season tickets and ASG packages today:

Dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.