CFL Plays of the Week - Week 6, 2025
July 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Damien Alford showed out in a career performance, but was it enough to top Timber Mart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out which highlight claimed the number 1 spot.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2025
- Stamps Add Veteran Justin Herdman-Reed - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign Canadian Offensive Lineman Dre Doiron - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.