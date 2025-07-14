Sports stats

CFL Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 6, 2025

July 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Damien Alford showed out in a career performance, but was it enough to top Timber Mart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out which highlight claimed the number 1 spot.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central