CFL Plays of the Week - Week 15, 2025
Published on September 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Plays of the Week presented by Timber Mart. Week 15 was packed with highlight-worthy moments, including a spectacular diving grab from Makai Polk. But which play claimed the No. 1 spot? Watch the full reel to find out.
