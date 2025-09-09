CFL Plays of the Week - Week 14, 2025

Published on September 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Plays of the Week presented by Timber Mart. Week 14 had no shortage of highlights, including a big Justin Rankin moment from his 200+ yard game. Which play took the top spot? Watch the full reel to find out.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.