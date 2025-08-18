CFL Plays of the Week - Week 11, 2025
Published on August 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Catch every momentum-shifting moment in this week's Top Plays, presented by Timber Mart. Kalil Pimpleton electrifies with a dazzling return touchdown in Week 11 vs the Blue Bombers. Watch the full video to see where it lands in the Top 5!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 18, 2025
