CFL Plays of the Week - Week 11, 2025

Published on August 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Catch every momentum-shifting moment in this week's Top Plays, presented by Timber Mart. Kalil Pimpleton electrifies with a dazzling return touchdown in Week 11 vs the Blue Bombers. Watch the full video to see where it lands in the Top 5!

