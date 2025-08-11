Certified Lions FC to Host 2025 MASL Player Combine

The Major Arena Soccer League in conjunction with MASL2, MASL3 and MASLW is pleased to announce the 2025 MASL Player Combine hosted by the Certified Lions FC in Oklahoma City, OK and presented by Capelli Sport.

The combine slated for Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18 will give players the chance to be scouted by coaches from across the MASL development pipeline. Coaches will be in attendance from MASL, MASL2 and MASL3 teams offering players the best chance to be seen, evaluated and potentially signed to an MASL team.

The 2025 MASL Player Combine will conclude with a Team USA v Mexico World Minifootball game featuring top players from the MASL like Chad Vandegriffe, Franck Tayou, Boris Pardo, Nick Perera, Alex Sanchez, Justin Stinson and more. The two top standouts from the Combine will get the chance to lace up and take part in the match.

The combine will be held at the brand-new OG+E Coliseum, a 7,000-seating capacity venue with all the most modern amenities. OG+E Coliseum - which opened in July 2025 - will serve as the main event hub, featuring modern playing surfaces with the state-of-the-art finishes across the 216,164-square-foot facility. The city of Oklahoma City features a welcoming atmosphere easily accessible from many adjoining states.

"I'm incredibly proud to share a milestone that has long been a dream of mine - creating more opportunities for our soccer community," said Wilson Navas, Certified Lions FC Owner. "Thanks to the continued success of our club and a strong partnership with MASL, Certified Lions is bringing the 2025 MASL Combine to Oklahoma City!"

"We are excited to partner with the Certified Lions FC along with MASL2 and MASL3 to offer more opportunities for players to get discovered, learn the indoor game and help grow the sport across North America," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer.

Players selected to attend will compete in two days of vigorous testing in drills and live game-play designed to allow coaches the best chance to scout and identify a player's readiness to compete within the MASL.

Players interested in applying can do so by visiting masl.com/masl-player-combine. Applications will be reviewed and evaluated. Qualified individuals will receive an official invitation with next steps for registration.







