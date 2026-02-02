Carol, Jordan Thompson Named LOVB Players of the Week

Two Olympic medalists have earned League One Volleyball's Player of the Week honors after tremendous individual performances last week as Jordan Thompson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Ana Carolina da Silva (Carol) earned Defensive honors..

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

Thompson earned league offensive honors after erupting for 53 points in two matches, including 48 kills on a .432 attack efficiency. After 24 against LOVB Madison specifically on February 1, Thompson became the first LOVB athlete to pass 100 kills on the season and sits at 114 after six matches.

Her dominance on the right side last week - 7.57 points per set, 6.86 kills per set - helped lead LOVB Houston to two wins and into a tie for third place in the league standings.

This is Thompson's second Player of the Week honor; she first earned the award in week seven of the 2025 season.

Defensive Player of the Week: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

Carol wrote herself into the LOVB record book last week, becoming the first athlete to make 10 blocks in a single match January 30 in a five-set win over LOVB Madison. In two matches last week, she tallied 11 blocks (1.38 per set), 25 positive touches and a 55.6% positive touch rate.

The eruption vaulted Carol into the league lead with 1.18 blocks per set in 2026, and she's third in total blocks and good touch percentage.

Joining LOVB Nebraska this season, this is Carol's first weekly LOVB honor and the first by any Nebraska athlete since week two of 2025.

League One Volleyball resumes Wednesday, February 4 when defending champions LOVB Austin host LOVB Atlanta. That match begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central and will air nationally on USA Network.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







