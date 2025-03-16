Carlini, Cook Tabbed as Players of the Week

Two Founding Athletes, Lauren Carlini of LOVB Madison and Kelsey Cook of LOVB Atlanta, have earned Player of the Week accolades after their performances during week 10 of the 2025 League One Volleyball season.

Offensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, LOVB Madison

A setter on LOVB Madison, Lauren orchestrated the most efficient offensive display League One Volleyball has seen, setting Madison to a .450 team attack efficiency March 13 as Madison beat LOVB Omaha in four sets. Madison's hitters performed even better off Lauren's sets specifically as the Aurora, Illinois, native posted a .473 setting efficiency to go along with 50 assists. She added one kill, one ace, two blocks and nine digs to help Madison win its fourth match in a row and end the week tied for third place in the League One Volleyball standings.

A threat on both offense and defense, Lauren leads the league with 510 assists in the regular season and is sixth with 140 digs.

This is the third consecutive week that an athlete from LOVB Madison has earned a Player of the Week award. Annie Drews Schumacher earned Offensive Player of the Week for week eight, and Milica Medved was week nine's defensive honoree.

Defensive Player of the Week: Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta

LOVB Atlanta outside hitter Kelsey Cook earned her first weekly accolade after helping Atlanta grind out two five-set matches in week 10. The Bartlett, Illinois, native tallied 34 digs and four blocks over the weekend, including a season-high 21 digs as Atlanta beat LOVB Salt Lake in five sets Saturday. She earned player of the match honors after adding 18 kills on a .333 attack efficiency.

Fewer than 24 hours earlier, Kelsey tallied a .929 dig percentage, 13 digs and two blocks in a narrow five-set loss to LOVB Houston.

Kelsey leads LOVB with 179 digs and a 2.63 passing efficiency on the year, and she's second with a .877 dig percentage, meaning she digs up 87.7% of the attacks hit in her area. The two-time Olympic medalist is also second with 13 aces and leads the league in good pass percentage.

Week 11 of LOVB's inaugural season begins Thursday, March 20 when Lauren and her Madison squad take on Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, Utah at 7 p.m. Mountain. Omaha hosts Atlanta, Houston and LOVB Austin during Weekend with LOVB.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Nine

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison

Week Eight

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Week Seven

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

