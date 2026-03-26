CANADA's LEAGUE. CANADA's GAME.: CPL Brand Film

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







We built this league for today and for what's next!

This is the Canadian Premier League.

Canada's League. Canada's Game. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 26, 2026

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