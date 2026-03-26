CPL Canadian Premier League

CANADA's LEAGUE. CANADA's GAME.: CPL Brand Film

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


We built this league for today and for what's next!

This is the Canadian Premier League.

Canada's League. Canada's Game. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from March 26, 2026


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