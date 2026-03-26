CANADA's LEAGUE. CANADA's GAME.: CPL Brand Film
Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
We built this league for today and for what's next!
This is the Canadian Premier League.
Canada's League. Canada's Game. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from March 26, 2026
- Canadian Premier League Launches "Canada's League. Canada's Game." Campaign Ahead of 2026 Season - CPL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.