Can-Am League Reveals International Series Opponents: Cuban National Team & Japan's Shikoku Island Team

Dayton, OH - Can-Am League officials attended meetings in Havana, Cuba this week to finalize the Agreement with the Cuban National Team and also hosted the delegation from Japan's Shikoku Island Team at Yogi Berra Stadium later in the week. The Can-Am League is pleased to announce both organizations will participate in the fourth annual International Series. This year marks the third time each team will play in the Can-Am League's highly popular baseball showcase. The Cuban National Team and Shikoku Island Team will play three games against each of the League's six clubs from June 14-July 4.

"For years, the Can-Am League has been honored to host teams from around the world, and we're proud this tradition will continue for the 2019 season". Executive Director Kevin Winn said. "We're especially pleased to host the Cuban National Team, who will be in preparation for their appearance in the Pan American Games in Peru." I'm confident these games between our clubs and both Cuba and Shikoku Island will be competitive and exciting."

The Cuban National Team has mixed success against the Can-Am League with an overall record of 16-25. In 2017, Cuba went 5-16 against league opponents. While the Quebec Capitales and the New Jersey Jackals went 4-0 against Cuba's national squad, the Trios-Rivieres Aigles were less fortunate with a 1-4 record. Yet Cuba went 11-9 during their first visit for the league's global showcase. The Capitales were the most successful against Cuba as they posted a 4-1 record. However, Cuba's National Team swept the Rockland Boulders and Sussex County Miners and three-game sets.

Shikoku Island has logged an overall record of 14-22 against the Can-Am League. Their last visit was in 2016 when they went 8-12 versus league opponents including going 2-1 against the Boulders and Ottawa Champions, respectively. The Aigles was the most successful by sweeping Shikoku Island in a three-game series. In 2015, Shikoku Island went 6-10 including taking two out of three against the Miners. The Boulders were the league's best as they went 4-0 against Shikoku.

