Can-Am League Game Recaps

September 8, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





New Jersey 4, Trois-Rivieres 3 (10 Innings) - Box Score (New Jersey wins series, 3-2)

New Jersey RF Demetrius Moorer scored the game winning run off a Trois-Rivieres error in the 10th inning as the Jackals defeated the Aigles in game five, 4-3. With the victory, New Jersey advanced to the Can-Am League Championship Series.

Moorer started things off in the top of the 10th with a base hit. The next batter, SS Santiago Chirino, came to the plate and sacrificed Moorer over to second base with one out. After 3B Conrad Gregor flew out to left field for the second out, LF Alfredo Marte stepped up the dish and hit a chopper to Trois-Rivieres 3B Taylor Brennan. Brennan had the ball go by him and that allowed Moorer to score from second base and give New Jersey the lead for good at 4-3.

Jackals CF David Harris went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while 1B Isaac Wenrich drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-4 day.

New Jersey pitcher Reece Karalus was terrific on the mound as he tossed four shutout innings of relief and earned the win. Karalus fanned nine of the 14 batters he faced.

For the Aigles in the losing effort, 1B Juan Kelly launched a solo home run and went 1-for-4.

Sussex County 8, Rockland 4 - Box Score (Sussex County win series, 3-1)

Sussex County scored five runs in the seventh inning to take an 8-1 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Miners beat Rockland by the final of 8-4. With the win, Sussex County moved on to the Can-Am League Championship Series where they will take on New Jersey.

The Miners pounded out 16 hits in the contest with six batters having multi-hit games. Sussex County DH C.J. Retherford led the way going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Miners 2B Trey Hair plated a run and drove in two in a 2-for-5 outing while CF Breland Almadova and RF Mikey Reynolds each chipped in three hits.

Miners starting pitcher David Palladino tossed seven strong innings and notched the victory. Palladino gave up one unearned run on two hits and struck out seven batters.

For the Boulders in the loss, 2B Marcos Almonte had a 1-for-4 game with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.