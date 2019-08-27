Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 5, New Jersey 2 - Box Score

Sussex County scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead and would go on from there to down New Jersey by the final of 5-2. With the win, the Miners have now won four straight and lead the Can-Am League by four games over Trois-Rivieres with six games to play.

First baseman Audy Ciriaco led all hitters for Sussex County going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs. Miners RF Jordan Scott and DH C.J. Retherford each collected a pair of hits in four at-bats while 2B Trey Hair and LF Jose Brizuela both contributed a hit and drove in a run. In total, Sussex County had seven hits on the night.

Miners starting pitcher Tom Burns gave up an earned run over seven innings of work and notched the win. The 25-year-old allowed two walks and eight hits while fanning two batters. Burns improved his mark to 8-1 on the year with the victory.

Third baseman Conrad Gregor had a 1-for-2 night with two walks and a run scored in the loss for the Jackals.

Trois-Rivieres 6, Quebec 4 - Box Score

After falling behind 3-1 through four innings of play, Trois-Rivieres would score five runs over the next three frames to take the lead for good and beat Quebec by a 6-4 score.

The Aigles collected 10 hits as a team with four batters having multi-hit games. Trois-Rivieres 2B David Glaude led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Aigles 2B/SS Tucker Nathans and 1B Juan Kelly each had 2-for-5 nights with a run scored while DH Levon Washington added his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Chris Murphy tossed six solid innings and earned the victory. The righty gave up three unearned runs on six hits and struck out seven batters. With the win, Murphy is now 7-5 on the season.

For the Capitales in the loss, 1B Zach Wilson had a 3-for-4 outing with two RBIs.

Rockland 6, Ottawa 1 - Box Score

Rockland jumped out to an early 4-0 advantage through 2 ½ innings of action and would coast from there to a 6-1 victory over Ottawa.

The Boulders had 10 hits on the night and was led by 3B Richie Fecteau who went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI. Rockland LF Marcos Almonte added a triple and a run scored while DH Blake Grant-Parks and 1B Matt Oberste each contributed a pair of hits in five at-bats with Grant-Parks driving in a run.

Boulders starter Jake Zokan threw six shutout innings and picked-up his fifth win of the season. The southpaw allowed three hits and three walks to go along with four strikeouts. Zokan is now 5-4 on the year with the victory.

For the Champions in the loss, 2B/SS Nick DeTringo had a 2-for-4 night and drove in the team's only run of the contest.

