Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 10, Quebec 1 - Box Score

Sussex County starting pitcher Jeff Thompson turned in a terrific performance on the mound as the Miners defeated Quebec, 10-1.

Thompson was sensational tonight as he tossed his third complete game of the season. The righty allowed an earned run on five hits with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts. With the victory, Thompson notched his league leading 10th victory of the season.

Offensively for Sussex County, 2B Trey Hair led the way going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Miners CF Breland Almadova collected two hits, including a home run, along with three runs scored and an RBI while 3B/RF Mikey Reynolds and LF Jose Brizuela each contributed a pair of hits and two runs.

Left fielder Connor Panas hit a solo home run in the loss for the Capitales.

New Jersey 11, Ottawa 10 - Box Score

Third baseman Conrad Gregor belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give New Jersey an 11-10 lead and they would go on to win by that same score over Ottawa.

The Jackals had nine hits on the night with four batters having multi-hit games. Gregor went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs while 2B Andrew Dundon had a two-hit game, including a home run, along with five RBIs. Left fielder Alfredo Marte also helped the New Jersey offense by plating three runs and walking twice in a 2-for-3 night.

Jackals pitcher Christian Tessitore tossed a scoreless inning of relief and grabbed the victory in his first outing with the team. Tessitore gave up a hit in the three batters faced.

Center fielder Trey Martin had a 3-for-4 outing with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs in the loss for the Champions.

Rockland 4, Trois-Rivieres 3 (Game 1 - 9 Innings) - Box Score

Rockland rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Boulders defeated Trois-Rivieres in game one of a doubleheader, 4-3. The Aigles had just taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the inning only to see the Boulders plate a pair in the bottom frame on a wild pitch and catcher's interference.

Center fielder Chase Harris went 1-for-3 and scored the game winning run while 2B Richie Fecteau and 1B Matt Oberste each had 1-for-4 nights and hit back-to-back solo home runs in the sixth inning.

Rockland pitcher Nick Kennedy tossed two innings of relief and collected the victory. The 30-year-old gave up one unearned run on a hit and struck out a batter. Kennedy is now 4-3 on the season with the win.

For Trois-Rivieres in the loss, SS Thomas Roulis had a 1-for-2 night with two RBIs.

Trois-Rivieres 4, Rockland 0 (Bottom 6/Game 2 - In Progress)

The second game of the doubleheader between Trois-Rivieres and Rockland was still in progress with the Aigles leading 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning. For a full recap, visit canamleague.com.

