Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 9, Ottawa 3

Rockland jumped out to a 6-0 lead after just an inning of play and would cruise from there to a 9-3 win over Ottawa.

The Boulders had eight hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. Conrad Gregor went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI while Kevin Krause had two hits in four at-bats along with a run and three RBIs. Cody Regis also helped the Rockland offense by chipping in a homer and three runs batted in.

Starting pitcher Brad Schaenzer allowed three earned runs over seven innings of work to notch his second win of the season for the Boulders. Schaenzer gave up a pair of walks and eight hits while striking out three in a 102-pitch performance.

With the victory, Rockland finished the season at 54-48 and will host Quebec on Wednesday in game one of their first round series.

New Jersey 6, Quebec 5

Mat Latos scored the go-ahead run off an error in the eighth inning as New Jersey defeated Quebec by the score of 6-5. The Capitales had a 5-1 lead after four innings of play before the Jackals rallied for five unanswered runs to take home the win on the last day of the regular season.

New Jersey banged out 15 hits in the contest with six players having multi-hit games. Latos went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored while Taylor Oldham drove in two runs in a 2-for-5 outing. Daniel Canela also added a home run and Connor Hofmann, Rony Cabrera and Jordan Hinshaw each contributed a pair of hits.

Jackals pitcher Pete Perez threw two scoreless innings of relief to earn his first win of the season. Perez gave up a hit and struck one in the seven batters that he faced.

For Quebec in the losing effort, TJ White had a 2-for-4 game with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

