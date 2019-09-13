Can-Am League Game Recap

New Jersey 2, Sussex County 0 - Box Score (Game 3 - New Jersey leads series, 2-1)

New Jersey starting pitcher Justin Brantley and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Jackals defeated Sussex County, 2-0, in game three of the Can-Am League Championship Series.

Brantley was terrific tonight as he tossed six solid innings allowing two hits and four walks while fanning seven batters. The bullpen duo of Reece Karalus and Dylan Brammer threw the final three frames and combined gave up four hits and a walk and struck out two. Brantley notched the win and is 2-0 in the postseason while Brammer collected his third save.

Offensively for the Jackals, CF David Harris led the way going 2-for-4 and blasting a two-run home run in the second inning to account for both of their runs. Marte had a hit in four at-bats along with a run while SS Santiago Chirino and 1B Isaac Wenrich each contributed a single.

For the Miners in the loss, 3B Jarred Mederos had a 2-for-3 night.

With the victory, New Jersey now leads the series, 2-1, and can wrap up the championship with a win in game four Saturday night at Skylands Stadium. The Jackals is scheduled to send Christian Tessitore to the mound while the Miners counter with David Palladino. Game time is slated for 6:05 PM.

