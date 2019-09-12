Can-Am League Game Recap
September 12, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
Sussex County 12, New Jersey 3 - Box Score (Game 2 - Series tied, 1-1)
Sussex County jumped out to a 6-1 lead after 3 Â½ innings of play and would roll on from there to a 12-3 win over New Jersey in game two of the Can-Am League Championship Series.
The Miners pounded out 15 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit games. Sussex County 3B/RF Mikey Reynolds led the way going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three runs scored and five RBIs. Miners CF Breland Almadova scored three runs and drove in two in a 2-for-3 night while DH C.J. Retherford, LF Jose Brizuela and SS Cito Culver each had three hits and scored a combined four runs.
Sussex County starting pitcher Tom Burns tossed seven innings of work and notched his first victory of the postseason. Burns (1-1) gave up an earned run on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Miners reliever Jeff Thompson threw the final two innings and allowed a pair of runs on two hits.
For the Jackals in the loss, LF Alfredo Marte had a 2-for-4 outing with two RBIs.
With the Sussex County victory, the best-of-five series is now tied at a game apiece. The scene shifts to Skylands Stadium for game three on Friday night beginning at 7:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...
Canadian American League Stories from September 12, 2019
- Can-Am League Game Recap - Can-Am
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.