California Legion vs Anthem RC: MLR Season Opener 2026 Highlights

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







Anthem RC makes history on Conner Mooneyham's birthday, and @LegionRugby debuted in Orange County to open the 2026 MLR season. Watch every try, tackle, and turning point from Major League Rugby Week 1

TIMESTAMPS 0:00 - Intro 1:30 - First Try 2:45 - Second Try 7:00 - Second Half 13:00 - Match End 14:00 - Player of the Match

WATCH LIVE ESPN+ & ESPN2 (US & Sub-Saharan Africa)  ' https://bit.ly/MLRESPN Outside US/SSA  ' therugbynetwork.com







Major League Rugby Stories from March 31, 2026

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