California Legion vs Anthem RC: MLR Season Opener 2026 Highlights
Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
Anthem RC makes history on Conner Mooneyham's birthday, and @LegionRugby debuted in Orange County to open the 2026 MLR season. Watch every try, tackle, and turning point from Major League Rugby Week 1
TIMESTAMPS 0:00 - Intro 1:30 - First Try 2:45 - Second Try 7:00 - Second Half 13:00 - Match End 14:00 - Player of the Match
WATCH LIVE ESPN+ & ESPN2 (US & Sub-Saharan Africa) ' https://bit.ly/MLRESPN Outside US/SSA ' therugbynetwork.com
Major League Rugby Stories from March 31, 2026
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