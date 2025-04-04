Calgary Wild FC Teams up with Mayfair Diagnostics

April 4, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC is joining forces with Mayfair Diagnostics to provide players access to specialized and diverse medical imaging services.

Mayfair Diagnostics' team of compassionate health care professionals will provide Calgary Wild FC players screening, diagnostic and interventional medical imaging services as the Club's official medical imaging provider.

"Playing professional soccer at the elite level is demanding and can take its toll on the body. As a result, injuries do happen, so it is critical to ensure all of our players have access to the resources and services they require to stay healthy in their continued pursuit of achieving optimal performance," said Lara Murphy, chief executive officer, Calgary Wild FC. "High performance sports medicine can only be delivered effectively by a well-integrated, experienced multi-disciplinary team and this includes a wider network of support specialist. Welcoming Mayfair Diagnostics to our generous pool of community partners reinforces our commitment to injury prevention, recovery, and the long-term well-being of our Club."

Calgary Wild FC joins a long list of professional sports and arts organizations in the city to partner with Mayfair Diagnostics including: Calgary Flames; Calgary Hitmen; Calgary Roughnecks; Calgary Stampeders; Calgary Wranglers; Calgary Surge; Cavalry FC; and Alberta Ballet.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Wild FC supporting their athletes with cutting-edge medical imaging technology," said Dr. Sebastian Chlebek, Executive Chair of Mayfair Diagnostics. "Our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation aligns perfectly with the team's dedication to performance and well-being. This partnership not only underscores our shared values of excellence and care but also empowers these athletes to stay at the top of their game, both on and off the field."

Calgary Wild FC's Madison Wilson and Christie Gray will drop into the Mayfair Diagnostics booth at the Calgary National Women's Show, Sunday April 6. In addition to learning more about Mayfair Diagnostics services, soccer fans attending the Show at the BMO Centre will have the opportunity to meet with the players in advance of the opening Northern Super League game, take photos and get their autographs.

