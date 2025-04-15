Calgary Wild FC Host Inaugural Match "Watch Party" at Elephant & Castle

April 15, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - The Wild Roses Supporters Group will take over the Elephant & Castle to catch the Calgary Wild FC's historic inaugural match in the Northern Super League, April 16.

Fans are encouraged to rock their red and purple while bringing the energy to the "Watch Party" and cheer on the Calgary Wild FC as they take on the Vancouver Rise.

The Calgary Wild FC leadership team, along with hundreds of supporters, are also hitting the road to take in the historic first game live at BC Place Stadium.

The Wild Roses Supporters Group is a women's soccer supporter group dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where all are welcome, safe, and respected. They are not just fans. They are the heartbeat behind Calgary's new soccer era.

From first kick to final whistle, The Wild Roses Supporters Group bring the energy. Sing it loud, bang the drum, wave the flag or just vibe with them in the stands or at Watch Parties.

There's more than one way to support, and all belong here. If you have a love for the beautiful game and fire in your spirit, the Wild Roses are calling. https://linktr.ee/TheWildRoses_SG

WHERE: Elephant & Castle

1503 4 Street SW

Calgary, Alta.

WHEN: April 16

8 p.m. MDT

Be a part of all the action in the legendary first season with Alberta's first professional women's sports team by securing the best seats in the house. Season ticket memberships and tickets to the Calgary Wild FC Home Opener, May 11, and are currently available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/game-tickets.

For more information about the Calgary Wild FC, please visit https://www.calgarywildfc.com/

