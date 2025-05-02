Calgary Wild FC Drop 2-1 Decision to AFC Toronto in Rain-Soaked Finale of Inaugural Road Trip

May 2, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC found themselves on the losing end of a spirited 2-1 tilt against AFC Toronto at the York Lions Stadium in North York, Ont., closing out the club's inaugural Northern Super League road trip.

"The first five minutes, we started a little shaky but after that we dominated possession for almost all of the game and in the first half created enough chances to put the game to bed, but didn't finish them," said head coach Lydia Bedford on her team's efforts on Thursday. "I'm really proud of the players for how hard they fought. The fact we got a goal back towards the end was a sign of their belief in the plan and the energy."

Taking to warm-ups under relentless rain, both teams battled through slick, challenging conditions for the duration of the match. AFC Toronto's forward Esther Okoronkwo had a two-goal night, striking in the 25 minute and 53 minute mark past Wild FC goalkeeper, Stephanie Bukovec.

A hard-fought late push from the Wild FC drew a foul, allowing Meikayla Moore to rise above the defense and head home a pinpoint free kick delivered by Meggie Dougherty Howard, that slipped past the AFC Toronto goalkeeper, Sofia Manner.

Despite the result, the night marked a milestone for the Wild FC as 17-year-old Calgarian, Keelyn Stewart, made her professional debut. Stewart, a product of Calgary's youth associations, entered the match in the 86th minute.

"I'm excited. I'm happy that I got my first game in, but disappointed with the result even though we were the better team overall," said the youngster of her debut. "My sister, Taegan, has two starts now and we're each other's support system. She was rooting for me to get on the field and this week it happened, so we're both pretty excited."

After a grueling 11-day road trip that saw the Wild FC conquer the Halifax Tides FC 4-1, Calgary is flying west to prepare for a historic moment in the Club's young history - their first-ever home game at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, May 11.

"I think Calgary will have the best fans in the whole league," said homegrown Calgary Wild FC defender, Grace Stordy. "We're a rowdy city, we like to have a good time, it will be a super great atmosphere and it's a great weekend to celebrate women's football starting in Canada."

Did You Know

Meikayla Moore has scored first for the Calgary Wild FC in back-to-back games.

Taegan Stewart (April 16), Serita Thurton (April 16), Madison Wilson (April 26), Tilly James (April 26) and Keelyn Stewart (May 1) have all made their professional soccer debuts in the Calgary Wild FC's first three games of the Northern Super League.

More than 2,200 loyal fans battled the heavy rain to catch the match at York Lions Stadium.

On the Radar

May 11 vs Ottawa Rapid FC at 5 p.m. MDT (Streaming TSN+/US Streaming ESPN+)

