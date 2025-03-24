Calgary Surge Sign Former NBA Draft Pick Khyri Thomas

March 24, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday they have signed six-foot-three guard Khyri Thomas for the 2025 season.

Thomas, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, played collegiately at Creighton University, where he averaged 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over three seasons. Known for his defensive prowess, Thomas was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018) while playing for the Bluejays.

He was selected 38th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and subsequently traded to the Detroit Pistons. During his NBA tenure, Thomas appeared in 39 games, averaging 4.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

After his time in the NBA, Thomas built an impressive international career, playing in top leagues around the world, including in Turkey, Spain, and Italy. Most recently, he played for Petkim Spor in the Turkish Basketball Super League (T-BSL), where he averaged 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 22 games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Khyri Thomas to the Calgary Surge," said Surge General Manager, Shane James. "His talent, work ethic, and dedication to the game make him a perfect fit for our team. We expect him to be a game-changer on and off the court, bringing intensity, leadership, and impact that will elevate the Surge to new heights in the CEBL."

"I am so excited to play in Canada and I have heard nothing but great things from some of my previous teammates," said Surge guard Khyri Thomas. "I'm happy to be a part of this organization, playing for a great coach, and am ready to fly for the fans."

The Surge will be making a slew of player announcements in the weeks ahead leading up to their third season in Calgary.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. This season will include marquee games in Red Deer (June 19 against the Edmonton Stingers) and at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Aug 10 against the defending Champion Niagara River Lions). Visit calgarysurge.ca for more details.

