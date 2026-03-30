Buijs, Inoue Earn Player of the Week Honors Once Again

Published on March 30, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES - After leading their teams to key victories last week, International stars Anne Buijs and Kotoe Inoue have each earned their second League One Volleyball Player of the Week honors of the 2026 season.

Offensive Player of the Week: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

Buijs powered Nebraska to a pair of big wins as Nebraska continued their late-season push for a playoff berth. The former Dutch national team star scored 41 points in eight sets (5.13 per set) last week, including 36 kills on a blistering .469 attack efficiency. Seventeen of those kills came in the final three sets against LOVB Atlanta March 25, leading Nebraska to a reverse sweep. Buijs' 23 kills and 26 total points against Atlanta were both personal bests this year, as was her .488 attack efficiency.

Two days later, she led Nebraska with 15 points and 13 kills during a sweep to keep Nebraska in control of its own playoff destiny.

The Oostzaan, Netherlands native has 201 points and 181 kills this season, both marks third-best on LOVB Nebraska. Rounding into form in the second half of the season, she's reached double-digit kills in eight of her last nine matches.

Buijs also earned Offensive Player of the Week on March 2.

Defensive Player of the Week; Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin

Inoue was everywhere for LOVB Austin March 26, shattering the league's single-match digs record with 34. She posted a dig percentage of .895 and dig-to-create of .711 to push Austin past LOVB Madison and keep Austin in postseason contention.

The Japanese national team libero leads the league with 3.66 digs per set, is second in the league in total digs, and third in both pass efficiency and good pass percentage. Inoue has recorded 20 or more kills in four matches this year, including three of the last four.

A native of Kyoto, Japan, Inoue also won Defensive Player of the Week honors on January 12.

LOVB's regular season concludes this week as each team will play twice. Buijs and LOVB Nebraska begin the festivities by hosting LOVB Houston Wednesday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. That match will be broadcast nationwide on USA Network.

Previous Player of the Week Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Week

March 23: McKenzie Adams, Outside Hitter, LOVB Atlanta

March 16: Claire Hoffman, Outside Hitter, LOVB Salt Lake

March 9: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

March 2: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

February 25: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

March 23: Magdalena Jehlárová, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

March 16: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

March 9: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

March 2: Piyanut Pannoy, Libero, LOVB Atlanta

February 25: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from March 30, 2026

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