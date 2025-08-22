Brock Ketelsen Named WCL Top Prospect

Published on August 22, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Friday, Commissioner Rob Neyer announced Brock Ketelsen is the West Coast League's 2025 Top Prospect.

Ketelsen, who will enroll at Stanford this fall, anchors the WCL's final spotlight list of the season.

An outfielder/pitcher for the Corvallis Knights, Ketelsen batted .328 with 10 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, 48 runs and a League best 35 stolen bases. He posted a .467 on-base percentage and .925 OPS. On the mound, the southpaw went 1-0 with a save in six relief appearances. In 8 2/3 innings, he struck out 19 batters and posted a 1.03 ERA.

This honor caps a summer that saw Ketelesen go 1 for 2 with a stolen base at the 2025 WCL All-Star Game to earn the South Division's Top Prospect Award at that event.

"Brock is one of those rare players," said Commissioner Neyer, "who just grabs your attention no matter what he's doing on the field. In the tradition of previous WCL standouts like Matt McClain and Aiva Arquette, we'll spend the next few years enjoying Brock's path to the MLB draft and eventually an MLB lineup."

Player Spotlight

Jack Barker, OF, Wenatchee AppleSox

Batted .375 with 10 RBI in 11 games for Wenatchee this summer...selected in 13th Round of MLB Draft by Philadelphia Phillies.

Tommy Bridges, RHP, Victoria HarbourCats

Recorded 37 strikeouts and just seven walks in 39 1/3 innings...posted a 1.83 ERA in nine starts.

Dominic Cadiz, 3B, Walla Walla Sweets

Batted .345 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBI for Sweets in 40 games...played in WCL All-Star Game...drafted in 15th round by Milwaukee Brewers.

Myles Chamberlain, RHP, Edmonton Riverhawks

All-WCL First Team...led League with seven wins...struck out 28 and walked eight in 38 1/3 innings over 18 appearances, including three starts.

Alexander Chavez, RHP, Marion Berries

All-WCL First Team...tied for WCL lead with six saves...added two wins and struck out 26 in 19 1/3 innings with 1.40 ERA.

Gio de Graauw, RHP, Kelowna Falcons

2025 WCL Pitcher of the Year...led League with a 0.94 ERA and tied for lead with 54 strikeouts...went 3-1 in 48 innings.

Mitch Haythorn, RHP, Wenatchee AppleSox

All-WCL Honorable Mention...North Division Top Prospect at 2025 WCL All-Star Game...tied for League lead with 54 strikeouts.

Garrett Holpuch, RHP, Port Angeles Lefties

All-WCL Honorable Mention...tied for third in WCL with 47 2/3 innings...posted 35-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio...sixth in WCL with a .239 batting average against.

Noah Karliner, OF, Ridgefield Raptors

All-WCL First Team...ranked fourth in WCL with a .345 batting average and was second with 13 home runs...collected 40 RBI in 36 games.

Carson Latimer, RHP, Edmonton Riverhawks

Was 2-0 with four starts with a 0.86 ERA for Edmonton...also pitched for Victoria HarbourCats in 2023...selected in 12th round of 2025 MLB Draft by Cincinnati Reds.

Jace Miller, OF, Bend Elks

Led WCL with a .383 batting average...named to WCL First Team...tied for League best with 14 doubles...added 40 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Cooper Mullens, 2B, Springfield Drifters

All-WCL Second Team...batted .285 with 28 RBI...stole 10 bases...registered a .395 on-base percentage.

Robert Phelps, SS, Edmonton Riverhawks

Batted .284 with 19 stolen bases in 32 games with Riverhawks...drafted by Philadelphia Phillies in 19th round...has seven RBI and five stolen bases in 12 games for Class A Clearwater Threshers in Florida State League.

Gavin Poffenroth, OF, Cowlitz Black Bears

All-WCL Honorable Mention...batted .302 with 12 doubles and 22 RBI...added 30 walks and six stolen bases.

Pearson Pollard, LHP, Yakima Valley Pippins

All-WCL Honorable Mention...struck out 45 in 29 1/3 innings over 15 bullpen appearances.

Canon Reeder, OF, Bend Elks

Played in eight games for Elks...played for Springfield Drifters in 2022...drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates in 18th round last month.

Joey Rico, OF/P, Kamloops NorthPaws

All-WCL Honorable Mention...batted .314 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI in 30 games...struck out 17 in 17 2/3 innings on the mound.

Josh Schleichardt, 1B/OF, Portland Pickles

2025 WCL Most Valuable Player...set WCL records for home runs (18) and RBI (64)...batted .325 with 11 doubles and nine stolen bases.

Aiden Taurek, OF, Portland Pickles

Batted .381 in 17 games for Pickles this year...drafted in 13th round by Seattle Mariners...batting .333 with five stolen bases in 13 games for Modesto Nuts in Class A California League.

Ty Van Dyke, RHP, Bellingham Bells

Went 7-0 with a 0.40 ERA in 45 innings over 2024-25...drafted in 10th round by St. Louis Cardinals last month...hasn't given up a run in two starts for Class A Palm Beach Cardinals in Florida State League.

Kaleb Wing, LHP, Corvallis Knights

Made two appearances, including one start for Knights...Loyola Marymount commit selected by Chicago Cubs in fourth round of 2025 MLB Draft.

Talan Zenk, 2B, Nanaimo NightOwls

All-WCL Honorable Mention...batted .289 with 13 extra-base hits...scored 32 runs and stole 10 bases.

Awards Schedule

August 18: MVP and Pitcher of the Year Awards

August 19: All-WCL Team

August 20: Coach, Umpire, and Sportsmanship Awards

August 21: Executive, Broadcaster, and Scorekeeper Awards

August 22: Top Prospect and Final Spotlight







West Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

Brock Ketelsen Named WCL Top Prospect - WCL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.