Brie O'Reilly, Callie Schwarzenbach, Jess Robinson Sign for 2026 LOVB Pro Season

Even more talent is set to join League One Volleyball in year two of the pro season. Brie O'Reilly, Callie Schwarzenbach, and Jess Robinson bring international experience and proven success at the collegiate level to the LOVB roster.

Callie returns to the U.S. after two seasons abroad, most recently helping Osasco/São Cristóvão Saúde to a Brazilian Superliga and Brazilian Cup title in 2024. The middle blocker made her pro debut in Puerto Rico before joining the Brazilian team in 2023. A native of Kearney, Missouri, Callie played collegiately at Nebraska, helping the Huskers reach two NCAA title matches before transferring to Long Beach State for her final season. There, she led the Beach in blocks and attack percentage.

Brie brings a wealth of international experience as the starting setter for the Canadian National Team since 2019, leading the team to medals at the NORCECA Championships and NORCECA Champions Cup that season. She's helped Canada to four zonal medals and has made every VNL roster since 2021. The Langley, British Columbia, native played collegiately at Trinity Western University before launching her pro career in Germany with Dresdner SC 1898, leading the team to a German Cup title in her debut season. She's been named Best Setter in the Brazilian Superliga the past two years (2023 and 2024) with Sesc-RJ/Flamengo and previously earned the same honor with Athletes Unlimited in 2021.

Jess is back stateside following a rookie season with France's Neptunes de Nantes. The Troy, Michigan, native helped the squad win the 2024/25 French Supercup and finish second in the French Cup and third in the Saforelle Power 6. A middle blocker, Jess began her collegiate career at the University of Michigan, graduating with the program's all-time best career hitting percentage (.314) and earning AVCA All-Region honors. She closed out her NCAA career at Duke, where she was named Second Team All-ACC and again earned All-Region honors in 2023.

Full team rosters for the 2026 LOVB Pro season will be announced later this summer.







