Breaking Down the Opening Weekend of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr look ahead to the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, including breakdowns of the games that proved crucial in the final weekend of the regular season as Detroit City FC emerged as the final seed in the Eastern Conference and Orange County SC claimed a key victory against Indy Eleven to earn its place in the postseason, and look ahead to the opening weekend of matchups in the Eastern and Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the departure of Benny Feilhaber from Oakland Roots SC in the first coaching move of the offseason, and welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies' Leo Fernandes and Forrest Lasso for an extensive conversation on their careers and successes after the announcement of their retirements prior to the Rowdies' final game of the regular season on Saturday night.

