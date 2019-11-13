Breakfast with Ã¢ÂÂSanta Claws' Returns

November 13, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced the return of the holiday themed breakfast to get you in the spirit this 2019 season. Pinch, the Blue Crabs beloved mascot once again teams up with Santa Claus to form the best duo in baseball.

This holiday extravaganza will be on December 7th from 8:00am-11:00am. For just $7 you'll experience everything that you need to get in the holiday spirit.

Fans can come to Regency Furniture Stadium to indulge in;

A hot breakfast

On-site U.S. Marines accepting Toys for Tots donations, with every toy donated resulting in a free ticket to a Blue Crabs game on Opening Weekend 2020 (excluding Opening Day).

Pictures with Santa "Claws"

Craft stations

Cookie decorating station

Ugly Sweater Contest, with the winner receiving a free ticket to the All-Star Game

Christmas Caroling

As always, the Blue Crabs continue to be the epicenter for entertainment on and off the field in Southern Maryland, and this holiday season is no exception.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 13, 2019

Breakfast with Ã¢ÂÂSanta Claws' Returns - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.