Bradenton Marauders to Highlight Non-Profits, Small Businesses at Home Games

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced plans to feature local area non-profit organizations and small businesses for Friday and Saturday games at LECOM Park in 2021. The Marauders will partner with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce to promote the program.

The Marauders will feature one non-profit organization at each Friday home game (10 scheduled) and one small business at each Saturday home game (10 scheduled). Businesses and organizations that would like to participate are encouraged to submit a nomination at BradentonMarauders.com.

Each winning non-profit or small business will receive a free advertising package that includes four complimentary tickets, in-park and digital activations on the day that they are selected.

"Non-profit organizations and small businesses are the lifeblood of our community. After a challenging year, we're excited to provide them with an opportunity to share their mission or their brand," Marauders General Manager Craig Warzecha said.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

