Bourdeau Wins Cairel Award

Utica City FC's Nate Bourdeau has been selected as the 2024-26 Major Arena Soccer League's Joseph Cairel Award winner. The Cairel Award is given annually to the player that most closely embodies what Joseph Cariel was known for. Being the player with the most heart, a glue guy in the locker room, and great in the community.

The award was selected based on nominations sent in from teams across the league.

Bourdeau has been a part of the Utica City FC/Syracuse Silver Knights organization for 11 seasons, playing in ten and serving as a captain for six and a team mentor while sidelined with injury for one season. Bourdeau also suited up for the Florida Tropics during the 2021 COVID season.

Nate changed his number for this season to #19 in honor of Ava Wood, a local soccer player whom he coached that tragically lost her life in 2023 at the age of 14. He also organizes a charity event in her remembrance as part of his overall commitment to the youth of the community and her memory.

"Nate is one of the most committed players to this game that I have ever been involved with in my 14 years with the team," said Tommy Tanner, Utica GM. "He was injured for the better part of 18 months and continued to be involved in community appearances and integral in keeping all the players involved in the game and community.

His daily to perseverance through struggles to prepare himself to come back from injury this past season was impressive."

Tanner also spoke of Nate's impact as a role model for aspiring players, "If I could tell any young player to emulate a player on and off the field, Nate Bourdeau would be the guy I would tell them to follow."

Cariel played for the Ontario Fury and Tacoma Stars, and passed suddenly in a boating accident in 2020.

"Cairel was always smiling, always cheering up his teammates. He was a hard worker on the field with some serious speed, and off the field was just a great character having a good time with his teammates. He was definitely a fan favorite and a great teammate to our guys," Cairel's team said of the late player.







