Blizzard Snap Streak, Oilers Explode, and Playoff Contenders Flex

May 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard shook up the IFL power rankings Sunday, handing the Quad City Steamwheelers their first loss of the season in dominant fashion, 47-25.

Quarterback Max Meylor set the tone early, hitting TJ Davis on a 20-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter. From there, Green Bay's defense stole the spotlight-disrupting the Steamwheelers' rhythm with multiple forced turnovers, including a key interception in the second half. But it was the Blizzard defense that owned the night-forcing turnovers and shutting down one of the league's hottest offenses. Kimo Clarke bullied his way to two rushing TDs, and kicker James Turner nailed two deuces to keep the pressure on.

Quad City drops to 6-1. Green Bay climbs to 4-3 and sends a clear message: the East runs through more than just one team.

Tulsa Tops Iowa in Wildest Shootout of the Season

The scoreboard lit up like a pinball machine as the Tulsa Oilers outlasted the Iowa Barnstormers 62-57 in the highest-scoring game of the season.

TJ Edwards put on an MVP-caliber show with eight total touchdowns-half in the air, half on the ground-while wideout Cole Blackman reeled in three scores. Sauce Rogers added a game-changing kick return touchdown, and Taylor Hawkins' clutch interception gave Tulsa just enough breathing room.

Iowa rookie QB James Cahoon answered with six touchdown passes of his own, and Quian Williams returned a kickoff 50 yards to the house. But Tulsa recovered a late onside kick to slam the door shut. The Oilers move to 4-2 with the barnburner win, while Iowa drops to 1-5 despite the offensive fireworks.

Sneed, Rattlers Edge Panthers in Desert Thriller

Dalton Sneed continues his MVP-level run, totaling seven touchdowns in a 53-48 Arizona win over Bay Area in a showdown between two of the West's best.

Arizona's Shannon Brooks added three scores, while the defense stepped up late-thanks to clutch plays from Jordin Parker and Ethan Casselberry. The Panthers and QB Josh Jones kept it close, but Arizona's D held strong on a last-minute stop deep in their own territory to seal the win.

Rattlers now sit at 5-1. Panthers fall to 4-2 but proved they belong in the title conversation.

Wimbush, Knight Hawks Roll Past Gunslingers

Antonio Wimbush ran wild Saturday night, racking up 110 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Vegas Knight Hawks blew past San Antonio, 55-27.

Quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson added four scores-two rushing, two passing- while DB James Ceasar picked off two early passes to set the tone. Vegas jumped out to a 27-7 lead and never gave San Antonio a chance to recover.

The win lifts the Knight Hawks to 4-2, right in the thick of the Western Conference race, while San Antonio slides to 1-5 after a tough road outing.

Tucson Torches Pirates in Statement Win

The Tucson Sugar Skulls put together their most complete game of the season, thumping the Massachusetts Pirates 47-26 in a home blowout filled with highlight-reel plays.

Jamyest Williams led the way with three touchdowns, while wideout Jerome Buckner brought the crowd to its feet with a thrilling kickoff return touchdown to open the second half. On defense, Ahmad Lyons delivered the play of the night-a leaping, front-flip pick-six that sent the bench into a frenzy.

Quarterback Jorge Reyna added two touchdown passes for the Sugar Skulls (3-3). The Pirates (2-4) struggled to generate consistent offense and are still searching for consistency in 2025.

Strike Force Pull Away Late, Keep Wranglers Winless

Quarterback Nat Davis passed for 223 yards and four touchdowns as the San Diego Strike Force took down the winless Northern Arizona Wranglers 40-29 in a chippy road win.

San Diego used big plays from Calvin Turner Jr. and Jabreel Stephens to open up a second-half lead, while the defense tightened up in the red zone to hold off a late Wranglers rally.

Northern Arizona quarterback CJ Fowler had three total touchdowns and continued to show grit, but the Wranglers (0-6) remain winless after another frustrating finish. The Strike Force move to 3-3, keeping pace in a crowded Western Conference.

WRAP UP:

