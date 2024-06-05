BlackJacks Stun Alliance in 87-86 Thriller
June 5, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Isaih Moore scored the game-winning basket after the ball fortuitously came right to him underneath the basket, leading the Ottawa BlackJacks (1-3) to their first win of the 2024 CEBL season, 87-86 over the Montreal Alliance (1-4) Wednesday night at Verdun Auditorium.
The victory was a much-needed sigh of relief for a BlackJacks team that was looking down the barrel of a disastrous 0-4 start to their 2024 season.
