Bandits Rally to 93-90 Win and Snap Stingers' Undefeated Start
June 5, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Nick Ward and James Karnik's double-doubles led the Vancouver Bandits (4-1) back from a 12-point deficit on Tuesday to beat the Stingers 93-90 and hand Edmonton (4-1) its first loss of the season.
The forward duo accounted for 40 per cent of the Bandits' scoring production and over 50 per cent of their boards as Ward finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Karnik added 16 points and 13 rebounds of his own.
