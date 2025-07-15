Bishop Quarles, Andrew Steinhaus Receive Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Tri-State's Bishop Quarles (Florida SouthWestern State) and Burlington's Andrew Steinhaus (Radford) were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of July 7-13.

Quarles, 19, was named Player of the Week after a dominant performance on the road, hitting .440 with a 1.460 OPS, three home runs and 13 RBI over five games for the Tri-State Coal Cats. Quarles went 11-for-25 with two doubles, one triple, scored nine runs and finished 4-for-5 in stolen base attempts. He led all Appy League hitters in home runs and total bases (24) for the week, and tied for first in runs. He ranked second in RBI, tied for second in hits and stolen bases, third in slugging percentage (.960), tied for third in triples and fourth in OPS.

Quarles had multiple RBI in all five games and had four multi-hit games. He began the week with back-to-back 3-for-5 performances against Bristol, falling a hit shy of the cycle in both games. On Tuesday, he doubled, tripled, had three RBI, scored three runs and stole two bases. He followed with a home run, double, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base on Wednesday. He concluded the week with a two homer, three-RBI performance in Johnson City on Saturday.

The Hendersonville, Tenn., native is hitting .273 through 22 games for Tri-State, with four home runs and 22 RBI. Quarles hit .409 with a 1.268 OPS in 57 games this past spring as a freshman at Bryant & Stratton College (Va.), collecting 16 home runs, 60 RBI and 31 stolen bases. He is committed to attend Florida SouthWestern State College in the fall.

Steinhaus, 20, was named Pitcher of the Week after throwing a seven-inning complete-game shutout in the Burlington Sock Puppets 4-0 win over Greeneville on July 13. He allowed just three hits over seven frames, striking out a season-best six batters and walking two. Steinhaus is the only pitcher to throw a complete game this season, and the first to pitch a shutout since 2023. He finished the week with a 0.00 ERA, along with a 0.71 WHIP and .136 batting average against.

The Middletown, Del., native is in his third season in the Appy League and second in Burlington. Steinhaus has a 3.52 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 23.0 innings in five starts this summer. This past spring as a sophomore at Radford, Steinhaus logged 56.2 innings and struck out 48 across 20 appearances (8 starts).







