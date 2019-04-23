Billy Price Joins Dutchmen

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Albany Dutchmen continued to add to their pitching depth as freshman Billy Price (Virginia) joins the team for the 2019 PGCBL season. Price brings a very inspirational story to Connors Park this summer.

A 6'6" left-hander from Morristown, New Jersey, Price has appeared in six games this season for the Cavaliers, who won the College World Series in 2015. He's started three times and thrown 10.0 innings with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts. A graduate of the Delbarton School, Price was named a First Team Non-Public All-Star as a junior and won the Non-Public A North State Championship as a senior.

Despite a battle with large B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma during his senior year in high school, Price was ranked by Perfect Game as the number two left-handed pitcher from New Jersey and a top 500 prospect in the nation. Price is currently in remission from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"The pitcher inside of me loves everything about this addition," said Dutchmen Head Coach Nick Davey. "In his short career, Billy has battled through more that what most go through in a lifetime. Billy has fought back to not only overcome his health problems but has also earned his starts at Virginia. Billy is someone I fully expect to pitch in our rotation when he arrives in Albany. What coach wouldn't want to hand the ball to a kid that has endured what Billy has encountered so far in his young career?"

Albany starts the 2019 PGCBL season on the road Friday, May 31st at 7:05 p.m. against the Saugerties Stallions. The first home game for the Dutchmen is on Saturday, June 1st at 5:05 p.m. against the Glens Falls Dragons. For ticket information and more, visit dutchmenbaseball.com.

