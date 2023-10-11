Billy Horton Named Manager of the Year

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) presented by TicketSmarter today announced that the former Billings Mustangs manager, Billy Horton, was named the PBL's 2023 Manager of the Year.

"Its an honor to receive this award. The players did an amazing job and I loved competing with them this season," Horton said. "I want to thank the coaches, front office, and field staff in Billings for all of their hard work. Our season was a huge success because of the countless hours they put in preparing for games. I also want to let the fans know how much I appreciate their support. It was a very special season."

Horton took over as the Mustangs' manager before the 2023 season.Through the middle of August, with the team mired in third place in the PBL North standings, Horton's club ran off a 15-game winning streak and claimed the North Division second-half title after winning their final two games of the season.

In the Division Series, the Mustangs defeated the PBL's 2021 champion Missoula PaddleHeadsin a thrilling extra-inning contest in Game 3 to advance to the Championship Series.

Horton led the Mustangs to an overall record of 51-45.

"The Pioneer League is fortunate to have a group of outstanding managers and coaches," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Billy Horton exemplifies the spirit of experienced baseball people who dedicate their lives to the development of young players. Billy did a great job in Billings and we couldn't be prouder than to have him managing in this league."

