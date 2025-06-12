Best Hot Mic Moments of Conference Championships Delivered by Pizza Hut: United Football League
June 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
- DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris Named 2025 United Football League Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year - UFL
- DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris Named 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year - D.C. Defenders
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
