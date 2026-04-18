Belmont Ace Maya Johnson Receives AUSL Golden Ticket

Published on April 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Belmont pitcher Maya Johnson became the latest college star to receive a Golden Ticket to the Athletes Unlimited Softball League following the Bruins' game versus Illinois State on Friday.

Jessica Mendoza presented the Golden Ticket, marking Johnson's selection in the league's 2026 College Draft. Johnson is the first-ever mid-major pitcher to be drafted to the AUSL.

How it works: Golden Tickets and the AUSL College Draft

Johnson has added to her All-American resume with another dominant season in 2026. The lefty pitcher began the season with a perfect game against Missouri State on February 6. Through 148 innings, she has a 21-1 record with a 0.57 ERA, allowing just 12 earned runs while striking out 286 batters.

She recorded a season-high 19 strikeouts against Evansville on March 13, continuing her run as one of the most effective strikeout pitchers in the country.

Johnson's 2026 campaign follows a standout 2025 season when she went 24-6 with a 1.52 ERA across 207 innings with 366 strikeouts. She threw 23 complete games with 11 shutouts and earned Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and Tournament MVP honors, along with NFCA First Team All-American recognition.

In 2024, Johnson recorded a 16-5 record with a 1.49 ERA and 216 strikeouts, earning First Team All-MVC and NFCA First Team All-Region honors.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and reveal which teams Johnson and the other draftees were selected by.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 17, 2026

Belmont Ace Maya Johnson Receives AUSL Golden Ticket - AUSL

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