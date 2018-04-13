Bells Add Pitchers from Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State to 2018 Roster

April 13, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Bellingham Bells News Release





The Bellingham Bells are excited to announce the signing of another pair of pitchers for the 2018 roster. Ryan Och, a left-handed pitcher from Southern Mississippi and Cole Marsh, a right-hander from Mississippi State are the latest two to join the Bells' pitching staff this summer.

Och is a six-foot lefty who is currently in his first year at Southern Miss. He is originally from Carver, Minn., where he lettered three times at Chanhassen High School.

The lefty garnered first team all-conference numbers his senior year going 1-2 with a 1.71 ERA. He pitched in 32.2 innings and gave up just 13 hits and eight earned runs.

Perhaps the most impressive number for Och was his strikeout total as he fanned 76 batters while walking 27.

He also helped his team to a State Championship in 2015, appearing out of the bullpen.

"Ryan Och is an impressive young pitcher with a lot of control and ability to pound the zone," Bells' General Manager Stephanie Morrell said. "Ryan is coming off a stellar prep career and we are looking forward to watching him reach his potential this summer with the Bells."

Och will join fellow Golden Eagle, Will McGillis on the Bells' roster.

Another arm from the state of Mississippi will be joining the Bells this summer in the form of the six-foot two-inch righty, Cole Marsh.

Marsh is in his second season at the collegiate level but his first with the Bulldogs.

Marsh spent his freshman season at Mississippi Delta Community College where he was dominant. The righty went 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 80.1 innings.

Much like Och, Marsh is a high strikeout hurler as he sat down 91 batters via the punch out in 2017.

He also has proved he can pitch deep into games going the distance in two games last season.

This year, Marsh has appeared in five games for the Bulldogs and is 1-0 with a 5.54 ERA across 13 innings. He has allowed eight earned runs while striking out six and walking four.

His best outing of the year game in his first appearance against New Mexico State as he threw five innings of one-run baseball en route to his first win of the year.

"Cole is an exciting addition to the Bells' roster," Morrell said. "He showed great talent and dominance in his freshman season at Mississippi Delta Community College and has continued to show promise out of the bullpen at Mississippi State. We believe Cole can be an important piece of our 2018 pitching staff and look forward to having him in Bellingham this summer."

Och and Marsh will slide into the Bells rotation and open the season with Bellingham at Kelowna on June 1.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from April 13, 2018

Bells Add Pitchers from Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State to 2018 Roster - Bellingham Bells

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.