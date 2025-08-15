Bellingham Wins Second Championship

Published on August 15, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Nate Kirkpatrick rapped two extra-base hits and five Bellingham pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Bells captured the West Coast League title with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Pickles, Thursday night.

With the win, the Bells won their second WCL championship (2014) and knocked off the defending champion Pickles in the process.

Kirkpatrick (VCU), who provided the game's first hit with a double in the top of the second, golfed a 2-1 pitch off Portland starter Dylan Smith (San Jose State) down the line in left field for just the second home run by a Bell in the 2025 postseason.

Bells starter Trevor Moore (Stanford) went five hitless innings while striking out eight to pick up the victory. He navigated traffic as he issued a walk in each of the first four innings (five overall).

Bellingham reliever Caleb Cassie (Queens College) walked two in the sixth, but prevented Portland from scoring and Mack Edwards (UCLA) maintained the 1-0 lead in the seventh despite a leadoff single.

In the top of the eighth, the Bells put runners at the corners with one out courtesy of a double by Aiden Aguayo (UCLA), a wild pitch and a hit batter.

Noah Cassie (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) followed with a tapper to shortstop and beat the relay throw to first for an RBI-fielder's choice that increased Bellingham's advantage to 2-0.

Carter Herrera (Cal State San Bernardino) worked a perfect eighth before turning the ball over to Colt Peterson (Stanford) in the ninth.

Bryson Glassco (Oregon State) was hit by a pitch to open the final frame. After WCL single-season home run and RBI record holder Josh Schleichardt (Oregon) was retired on a pop up, Braydon Wooldridge (Oregon State) singled to put the tying run aboard.

Following a foul out by Elie Kligman (Michigan), Conner Stewart (Long Beach State) delivered an RBI-single to cut Portland's deficit to 2-1.

Grafton Stroup (Western Oregon) fell behind 0-2 before working the count full. Peterson then fired a 91-mile per hour fastball past Stroup to earn the save and seal the Bells' hard-earned title.







West Coast League Stories from August 15, 2025

Bellingham Wins Second Championship - WCL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.