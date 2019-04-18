Bellingham Bells Hire New Front Office Staff Member

The Bellingham Bells are excited to announce the hiring of a new front office staff member. Nate Anderson, a Western Washington University graduate, will join the Bells as the team's Sales and Marketing Coordinator, effective immediately.

Anderson, a 2016 graduate of Western Washington University's communication program, played for the Bells in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, and worked the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the official scorekeeper in the press box. Nate has extensive experience in sales stemming from his time at Enterprise Rent a Car and a passion for the Bells that comes with being with the organization for four years.

"I am overjoyed about being back with the Bells organization and excited to start contributing to a club that has provided myself and the community with a ton of support, good times, and growth," Anderson said. "I cannot wait to get into the front office and start helping the Bells organization to bigger and better things."

In his new role, Anderson will primarily work with sponsors, season ticket holders and corporate groups, in addition to assisting with various other operational tasks within the Bells front office.

Anderson joins GM Stephanie Morrell and Assistant GM Haily Tift as the third full-time member of the front office staff.

"It's very exciting for us to welcome Nate to the front office team," General Manager Stephanie Morrell said. "He has seen all sides of our operation as a player, game day staff member and now as a front office employee. His passion for our organization, coupled with his skills and high work ethic, will no doubt help make many positive impacts across our entire franchise."

